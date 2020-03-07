Broward County officials reveal little information about 2 presumptive coronavirus cases

The outbreak of the coronavirus has prompted major events scheduled in South Florida to be put on hold.

Earlier this week, officials announced the postponement or cancellation of events such as Ultra and Calle Ocho.

This comes as three new presumptive cases of the virus have been confirmed in Florida.

Two patients have died as a result of contracting coronavirus, one in Lee County and one in Santa Rosa County.

In South Florida, test results are still pending in Broward County, but there have been no confirmed cases so far.

As fears continue to grow, local leaders are urging people not to panic, but to be proactive.

A media conference was held at the Broward County Emergency Operations Center in Plantation, but officials did not reveal much information on the two presumptive cases confirmed in the county.

One case is a 75-year-old man and the other is a 65-year-old man. Neither has been confirmed by the CDC, but both tested positive for the virus.

Officials did not answer questions regarding how the patients contracted the virus, whether it was due to international travel or community spread.

Questions that also went unanswered were whether the patients were being tested locally, or how many potential cases were being tested.

"Let us not panic," said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. "Let us not allow fear to take over our lives. What we ought to be doing is taking the precautions that are necessary."

The mayor also said there are no plans to cancel any major events in Broward County as of yet.