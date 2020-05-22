Buchholz senior named as Presidential Scholar

A Buchholz High School senior has been named a 2020 U.S Presidential Scholar.

Helena Jiang is one of six students in Florida and one of 161 seniors across the country to be honored by the Secretary of Education for her accomplishments in academics, arts, or technical education fields.

This isn't the first time Jiang has received praise.

She won Best in Show at the Alachua Regional Science and Engineering Fair in February, earning her a spot in the International Science Fair.