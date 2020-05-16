Buchholz High School seniors get a drive-through send-off

Seniors at Buchholz High School got a special farewell today.

“This is the brainchild of miss-journey and miss-chance,” Principal Jim Tenbieg said about the senior drive-through celebration.

"We’re in this profession for the kids. We come every day 180 days out of the school year for the kids ... that’s our main focus. A lot of the teachers are heartbroken due to the fact that they have not had the opportunity to say goodbye to their kids," he said.

With the school year cut short due to the pandemic, the staff at Buchholz High School made sure they celebrated and sent off their over 500 seniors in an extra special way, to make up for the lost time. Seniors lined up in cars to drive through the parking lot of the school that was flled with balloons, music, and signs displaying each of the seniors' smiling faces.

“When we first thought about it … it was just a quick drive-through," Assistant Principal of Curriculum, Diana Chance, said. "It has gotten bigger every day. Every day we thought of something new. We wanted to find a way to celebrate them. They haven’t had all those activities they normally get … they didn’t get their senior picnic ... they didn’t get their prom … they didn’t get their senior video that we usually do. So, we’re just trying to help them get some memories the best way we can," she said.

Over 100 teachers and staff showed up to the drive-through celebration to see their seniors for the first time in a long time, and some for the last time.

"All of a sudden not be able to see them ... It’s just heart-wrenching. I call my students my kids ... so I miss my kids. If this is the last opportunity for us to see them, then yes it’s a big deal."

For the students, seeing the teachers and staff go above and beyond for one last time, came as no surprise

“Buchholz does everything for their students. I’m not surprised," senior Kyndal Baker said.