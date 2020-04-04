GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School teacher, Patrick Gallagher is virtually joining runners from across the world in a backyard "Quarantine Ultra". it's a live streamed race and Gallagher plans on highlighting businesses in NCFL as he reaches his goal. He says it's a way to give back to businesses who always step up to sponsor community events.
Buchholz teacher running for over 24 hours in support of local businesses
