Building up the community and police relationship in NCFL

As people engage in discussions about police and their relationship with their communities, one man in Gainesville is doing something about it. Leaders in the city of Gainesville hosted a "Telephone Town Hall" Wednesday evening to help discuss ways to improve community-police relations. Specifically, the Gainesville Police Department is taking steps to work with all groups in the community.

Jerome Reed is the founder of Reaching Athletes With Education, an organization in north-central Florida that helps high school student-athletes. Now Reed is calling an audible as he wants to bridge the gap between the young people and the Gainesville Police Department.

"If we can get the youth into the fold like we are doing right now, have their peers see it. When they grow up 10, 15, 20 years from now and have their own families, then they are going to be able to pass down the right ideals and the right viewpoints that their children should have towards police and towards law enforcement," said Reed.

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones echoed a similar message of needing to build a strong bond between the police and the entire community at the city's telephone conference.

"We can do some tremendous things, and we can make Gainesville be the model that the rest of the nation can aspire to be. It will take communication, and it will take trust, and that will have to occur not only on the law enforcement side but on the citizen's side as well," said Chief Jones.

Reed said his mission of connecting young people and the police would help improve relationships and trust.

"I think if we can get our black and ethnic youth in front of police officers and give them a platform to really ask the questions that are on their mind things that they may be scared or nervous to ask even amongst their peers. I think that is where the door really begins to pry open," said Reed.

He said he has spoken with officers who are ready to answer the tough questions. Reed said he has one main goal.

"This event is designed to take police officers and the youth community team them up and move them both forward together," said Reed.

He said they are still finalizing all of the details, but one thing he would like to do is stream the event for the entire community to see.