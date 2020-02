An accused burglar is behind bars after deputies say he fell asleep outside the home that he broke into in Bronson.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office says Steven Rouse, 39, pried open the door of a home.

The homeowner found Rouse asleep on his porch. Guns and other valuables from inside the home were still sitting on the porch.

Rouse admitted to deputies to being awake for several days using meth.

He is in the Levy County Jail on a 101-thousand dollar bond.