Buses to deliver meals in Dixie County

Buses will be delivering meals to bus stops for children throughout Dixie County starting Monday, March 30th at 11 AM. If a child is not on a regular school bus route, parents/guardians should call their school to make arrangements for them to be added to the route. Meals are still available for pick up daily at Anderson Elementary School, Old Town Elementary School, and Cross City Park.

Anderson Elementary School – (352)541-6251

Old Town Elementary School – (352)541-6253

Ruth Rains Middle School – (352)541-6254

Dixie County High School – (352)541-6252

Transportation - (352)541-6233