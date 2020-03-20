Businesses In Tioga Town Center Are Making Changes Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Shops at Tioga Town Center are making changes because of COVID-19 worries.

Maple Street Biscuit Company is offering free meals for children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

In-store dining will change at places like Blue Highway a Pizzeria, which is only taking online orders. Cilantro Tacos will only accept online and to-go orders, along with curbside pickup. Northwest Seafood Tioga is offering curbside delivery or pick-up. Starbucks is only offering grab and go orders - no seating is available.

Lang Jewelry is offering free jewelry deep cleaning and sanitation. Gainesville Health and Fitness in Tioga Town Center has suspended all group classes and a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the gym at once. They are also closing their kid's club until the end of the month. KidWorks is installing a portable hand washing station outside of their location and every child is required to wash their hands before entering. Parents will drop off and pick up their children outside the building. Tioga Dental & Orthodontics is prescreening people at their check-in desk.

Tioga Town Center has postponed all events for the time being.

To find out more about the changes at Tioga Town Center click here.