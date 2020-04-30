City of Ocala gets $6.57 million from the CARES act

On Thursday, the City of Ocala announced that it was awarded $6.57 million from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.

The city will get $6,505,429 from the Federal Transit Authority (FTA) and $69,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support the SunTran and the Ocala International Airport.

SunTran will use the money to cover operating costs since January 20. They'll also make sure that the transit system is clean and safe for employees and riders. This includes enclosures for drivers, personal protective gear for workers, extra sanitizing, temporary walls in the facility rest area, and changing the carpet with sanitizable floors.

The Ocala International Airport will the FAA funds to cover the costs of the new general aviation terminal.

Budget resolutions and all grant funding agreements must be approved by the Ocala City Council.