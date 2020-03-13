CEO Tiffany Carr fails to answer questions in court over $7.5 million taken from FCADV

The former CEO of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence failed to appear to answer questions Thursday over the $7.5 million she took from the organization over the last three years.

The CEO and the coalition's board members also include Theresa Beachy of Peaceful Paths in Gainesville and Donna Fagan of Lake City, all of whom have been subpoenaed by the house.

The House is moving to hold Carr in contempt, a procedure that could eventually send her to jail until she answers questions.

The committee chairman said the committee will keep meeting through May, calling witnesses and looking at documents.

“I’m a firm believer that you can’t pass a law to make people who won’t follow the law, follow the law. But we can put guidelines in to make sure that we limit the availability of anybody to do this to us again,” said Rep. Tom Leek.

The committee was also told the U.S. Attorney has convened a Federal Grand Jury to investigate the use of Federal money that flowed through the coalition.

Last month the state stripped the FCADV of its financial role in supporting local centers.

