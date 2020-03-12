CF remains open, creates response team to prepare for COVID-19

Like Santa Fe College, the College of Central Florida in Ocala is remaining open for now.

College officials have put up prevention signs in restrooms and common areas to help students in preventing the Coronavirus.

"It's CDC provided information on handwashing and the best way to prevent the spread of germs. We've taken extra precautions and put up even more signage related to Covid-19,” said Vice President of Regional Campuses and Leader of CF’s COVID-19 Response Team, Vernon Lawter.

With no reported cases yet in Marion County, officials say the institution will remain open for now.

But the college has created a 'CF COVID-19 Response Team' to help keep students informed and safe if the virus were to make it to Marion County.

"We're having ongoing discussions about the health and wellness of our students and our staff, and our faculty on how we can protect them to the best of our ability,” Lawter said.

College officials are also making sure that hand sanitizer dispensers are fully stocked and properly working.

"They're health and wellness is important to us,” Lawter added.

According to the Florida Health Department, there are now 26 cases of the virus in the state.

Out of those cases, only two have resulted in the death of a Florida resident.

For updates on the Coronavirus from the Florida Department of Health visit their website:

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/index.html