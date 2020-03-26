CLF Church, community gave away lunches to Newberry residents

A church and a community came together to provide more than 100 meals to families in need during the pandemic.

CLF church gave away lunch bags filled with snacks and Lunchables at the MLK community center in Newberry.

“I’m finding the heart and the spirit of love,” Sophie Lancaster, CLF Church outreach pastor. “We are being good neighbors and that we are coming together and helping with whatever needs that are in the community."

The church filled more than 50 bags of lunches for kids and members of the community pitched in $5 to provide 12 boxes of pizza for the food distribution.

“We might not be able to gather together on a Sunday in a building but we are still the church thriving as a resource ready to reach out in whatever way we are needing to meet the needs of the community,” Lancaster said.

29:11 Barbecue and Catering will host another food distribution on Friday starting at noon.