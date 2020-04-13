COVID-19 Forces Local Dentist to Close, So He Donates Masks to TV20 To Keep Reporters Safe

The coronavirus has had a major impact on tons of local businesses, one of which, being local dental offices.

Dr. Rick Parent of the Parent Dental Group has been a dentist in Gainesville for 25 years. Like all dentists offices, he was required to close his doors in the middle of March.

He'll have to remain closed until at least May 8th. He says the toughest part about the whole situation is figuring out how to help his employees.

He says,"Taking care of them is paramount, there's no way I wasn't going to take care of them. But how long can I pay them? There are limited funds in the accounts and I cant do it indefinitely."

Rick has decided to continue to pay his employees full time, but says if he doesn't get help from the government, and isn't allowed to open back up, he doesn't know how long that can last.

"I have zero dollars coming in right now, but I am still trying to pay rent and payroll and all these things and so this week is another payroll week and I'm going to pay my staff just like they were here to make sure that they can take care of themselves and their family, but there is no money coming in."

Rick has filed for an SBA loan, but is still waiting to hear back from the government.

He was also kind enough to donate 50 face masks to TV20. TV20's ownership group Gray TV ordered masks to help protect all our reporters in the field, but FEMA had to divert that shipment. Thank you Rick!