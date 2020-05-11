COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in NCFL

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) – County health departments across North Central Florida will offer COVID-19 testing at several locations at the following dates and times. If your county does not have a scheduled testing location, please defer all screening questions to your county's department of health listed below.
Alachua County
Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center
1028 Northeast 14th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
Mon. May 11/ Wed. May 14
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until 100 tests have been administered
Bradford County
Starke Elementary School
1000 W Weldon St, Starke, FL 32091
Mon. May 11 / Wed. May 13
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents must bring their own pen, photo ID and must remain in their cars. For more information, contact either 904-964-7732 or 386-496-3211.
Clay County
For screening questions call the Clay County Department of Health at: 1305 Idlewild Ave
Columbia County
For screening questions call the Columbia County Department of Health at: 386-758-1068
Gilchrist County
For screening questions call the Gilchrist County Department of Health at: 352-463-3120
Levy County
Thurs. May 14
Chiefland Elementary School
1205 NW 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626
Bus Loop
Fri. May 15 Williston Elementary
School Bus Loop behind School
Sat. May 16
Bronson Middle/High School
351 Ishie Ave, Bronson, FL 32621
Student Parking Area behind Gym
Mon. May 18
Yankeetown School
4500 Co Rd 40, Yankeetown, FL 34498
Schoolcraft drive at 40/40 a
All locations operate from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is required. Levy County Department of Emergency Management advises people to avoid eating or drinking about one hour before the test.
Marion County
Marion County Department of Health
1801 SE 32nd Ave.
The College of Central Florida
1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd
Testing must be done by appointment only. Call 352-644-2590 to schedule. Marion County Health Department officials extended testing to people who don’t present symptoms.
Putnam County
For screening questions call the Putnam County Department of Health at:
386-684-3535 or 386-326-3216
Suwannee County
Suwannee County Department of Health
915 Nobles Ferry Road, Live Oak FL 32064
Tues. May 11
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Suwannee Health Department officials will offer free COVID-19 Testing to residents even if they don’t present symptoms. No appointment is needed.
Union County
Union County High School
1000 S Lake Ave, Lake Butler, FL 32054
Tues. May 12 / Thurs. May 14.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents must bring their own pen, photo ID and must remain in their cars. For more information, contact either 904-964-7732 or 386-496-3211.