COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in NCFL

County health departments across North Central Florida will offer COVID-19 testing at several locations at the following dates and times. If your county does not have a scheduled testing location, please defer all screening questions to your county's department of health listed below.

Alachua County

Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center

1028 Northeast 14th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Mon. May 11/ Wed. May 14

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until 100 tests have been administered

Bradford County

Starke Elementary School

1000 W Weldon St, Starke, FL 32091

Mon. May 11 / Wed. May 13

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents must bring their own pen, photo ID and must remain in their cars. For more information, contact either 904-964-7732 or 386-496-3211.

Clay County

For screening questions call the Clay County Department of Health at: 1305 Idlewild Ave

Columbia County

For screening questions call the Columbia County Department of Health at: 386-758-1068

Gilchrist County

For screening questions call the Gilchrist County Department of Health at: 352-463-3120

Levy County

Thurs. May 14

Chiefland Elementary School

1205 NW 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626

Bus Loop

Fri. May 15 Williston Elementary

School Bus Loop behind School

Sat. May 16

Bronson Middle/High School

351 Ishie Ave, Bronson, FL 32621

Student Parking Area behind Gym

Mon. May 18

Yankeetown School

4500 Co Rd 40, Yankeetown, FL 34498

Schoolcraft drive at 40/40 a

All locations operate from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is required. Levy County Department of Emergency Management advises people to avoid eating or drinking about one hour before the test.

Marion County

Marion County Department of Health

1801 SE 32nd Ave.

The College of Central Florida

1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd

Testing must be done by appointment only. Call 352-644-2590 to schedule. Marion County Health Department officials extended testing to people who don’t present symptoms.

Putnam County

For screening questions call the Putnam County Department of Health at:

386-684-3535 or 386-326-3216

Suwannee County

Suwannee County Department of Health

915 Nobles Ferry Road, Live Oak FL 32064

Tues. May 11

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Suwannee Health Department officials will offer free COVID-19 Testing to residents even if they don’t present symptoms. No appointment is needed.

Union County

Union County High School

1000 S Lake Ave, Lake Butler, FL 32054

Tues. May 12 / Thurs. May 14.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents must bring their own pen, photo ID and must remain in their cars. For more information, contact either 904-964-7732 or 386-496-3211.