COVID-19 Impacts On Pregnant Women

Medical professionals in North-Central Florida and across the world are monitoring new developments with the COVID-19.

As doctors and researchers continue to learn more about the Coronavirus they are still working to understand how the virus will impact certain groups.

Here in North-Central Florida, Dr. John Smulian the Chair of the Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBGYN) Department at the University of Florida said the department has information from 18 pregnant women from China that COVID-19 has affected.

He said the symptoms in pregnancies are similar to those who are not pregnant and the data doesn't show pregnant women are more likely of contracting the virus.

"What we do know is that pregnant women don't seem to be more susceptible based on the information we have now. They don't seem to be getting sicker with the information we have," said Dr. Smulian.

UF Health Shands put in restrictions limiting how many people can go into the delivery room with the mother. He said there were a few common symptoms among the group of women.

"So the most common symptom is fever and that was almost 90%. The second symptom was cough and the third was Myalgia which is symptoms of aches and pains that you hear about with the flu," Dr. Smulian.