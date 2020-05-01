COVID-19 cancels tours and events at Carson Springs

They are hungry like the wolf, and the leopard, and the lynx, and the hyena.

During the pandemic, it's a challenge to feed more than 100 exotic animals at Carson Springs.

We'll show you how they are finding ways to keep their heads above water.

At Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation they survive mostly on donations and with tours including large schools tours being cancelled they're struggling to get by.

Christine Janks is co-founder of Carson Springs and she said, "it's had obviously a serious financial effect as it had to all small businesses. Coincidentally March and April are our two biggest months so we lost our open house and all our field trips this year which together accounts for 40 percent of our income."

In an attempt to offset the losses the Janks are cutting down and selling pine trees on their property, all to make sure every animal is still receiving top of the line care.

Christine Janks said, "we really feed around 200 pounds of raw meat a day and people can do their own math on that. But animals also get vitamins and supplements and toys and treats to enrich their lives."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "while the tours do bring in money it's events like Henry the rhinos 39th birthday which is on May 15th. That event helps provide money which keeps all the animals fed, but it looks like this year Henry will have a virtual birthday."

And while donations are key to keeping the sanctuary running, and they've had a few major ones which have helped they're anxiously awaiting the day they can let visitors back on the property.

Co-founder Barry Janks said, "I'm just waiting today to see what they'll say in Alachua County because we need to get back on track and get our businesses open everybody needs to. The world is in a big problem right now and we need to get back to work."

Both Barry and Christine said they've seen the hugely popular "Tiger King" series and even know personally many of the people showcased. They believe the attention it has brought to exotic animal sanctuaries like Carson Springs will mean even more visitors when things go back to normal.