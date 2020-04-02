COVID-19 can't stop Girl Scout Cookies from spreading smiles

Coronavirus can’t stop the joys Girl Scouts season.

Healthcare workers in North Central Florida can expect some sweet relief thanks to the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council.

To show their gratitude, the girl scouts will donate at least 20,000 boxes of their cookies to frontline-workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s part of the organization's Cookies for Health Heroes initiative, by which Gateway Council CEO, Mary Anne Jacobs hopes to bring smiles to people’s faces.

“Giving back to the community is a pillar of what it means to be a Girl Scout,” Jacobs said.

The organization, which serves 35 of Florida’s counties, will also be taking donations, so they can distribute Girl Scout Cookies to emergency care workers such as health care professionals, first responders, pharmacists and grocery store employees. They plan to match all donations given on top of the 20,000 of boxes already committed.

AT&T and Gulf Power Company have already sprung into action. The girl scouts plan to deliver cookies to places including but not limited to Mayo Clinic, UF Health, Putnam Community Medical Center and Flagler Health.