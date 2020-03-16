COVID-19 causes State of Emergency in Gainesville

Leaders in North Central Florida are working to stop the spread of COVID-19 before it gets worse.

Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe declared a state of emergency that will unlock federal funds to combat the coronavirus.

Starting March 17 at noon, the city is placing restrictions on bars, restaurants and parks.

People sat six feet apart at Gainesville city hall as mayor Poe tried to explain the terms of the state of emergency and take public comment.

Gainesville resident Brian O'Brien said, "unfortunately there's a tremendous vacuum of information which is a responsibility of our federal and state governments are not present here at this meeting. And um, that's a shame, it's a dramatic failure of our country to have a public health system that's ready to respond to this type of event."

Bar seating is no longer allowed. Restaurants have a curfew of 6 am to 9 pm. Occupancy must be kept to 50% or less than 50 people.

Alachua county resident Renaud Lajoie said, "it's not clear. Especially for our more vulnerable population, the homeless, the people who are elderly. Mainly the concern is the people who don't have the income and don't currently have primary care, what do you do? You're still stuck in the middle a little bit."

On Wednesday the city will hold a telephone town hall at 6:45 pm for people to call in and ask about the coronavirus.

Alachua county elections will proceed on March 17, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Mayor Poe added, "this has been declared for the next seven days and can be extended as needed."

The closing of Alachua county library districts will not apply to the polling places at the Millhopper branch and the Tower Road branch.

Some public parks are closed in Gainesville but the public restrooms will remain open so as many people as possible have a chance to wash their hands.

