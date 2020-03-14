COVID-19 confirmed cases in Alachua County

A 69-year old male, non-Florida resident visiting from Europe tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County.

A 24-year old male in Alachua County has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

A 68-year old female Georgia resident who is currently in Alachua County, Florida, has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The Georgia Department of Public Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

Here is the latest from the Florida Health Department.

(In our original story about the second confirmed case in Alachua County, we reported it was a 24-year-old female, via Florida Department of Health. Following its correction, we confirmed the second confirmed case is a male. This led to the confusion of the third case, where we reported the wrong age. The correct age for the third confirmed case in Alachua County is 69 years old.)

