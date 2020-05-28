COVID-19 impacts on horse tourism

They long to be back in the saddle again. Many farmers in the Horse Capital have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some farm owners said, they've had to redefine themselves and change the way they think about business.

Owner of Gypsy Gold Horse Farm Dennis Thompson, has had a long career in the equine industry, specifically working with Gypsy Vanner horses.

He said he was a breeder for many years but in 2008 switched to tourism.

Under normal circumstances he said the farm would give tours to roughly 800 people per month.

"And then all of a sudden this Coronavirus hits and nothing,” Thompson said.

And its been difficult, he said, especially when it comes to finances.

"It's not easy to apply for these loans, these PPP loans. I've tried and so far have been unsuccessful. We're running low now on funds and I need to keep my people employed. I just got a notice the morning from my mortgage holder that they're giving these PPP loans and they wanted me to contact them so I'm optimistic about that,” Thompson added.

The Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is open and holding tours, where residents can meet the horses at the farm and learn about the story of the discovery of the breed.

Thompson said he's redesigning the tours for smaller groups and is looking to create self guided tours so guests can practice safe social distancing.

“We’re trying to redesign the tours so that people can come in smaller numbers and we’ll probably create self-guided tours, where there’s not so many people gathered at once. We’re used to having 50, 60, 70 people per tour and so we’re going to redesign that so we only have maybe five or six people per tour.”

Go to https://gypsygold.com/ to learn more and book a tour.