COVID-19 impacts on real estate industry

If you're on your home buying journey, it may still be possible to get into your dream home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Gainesville realtor is making sure that your home buying plans aren't put on pause. Bonnie Cameron has made several changes to her operation so you can still find your dream home.

TV20 met with Cameron out at one of her listings to learn what changes she has had to make.

In addition to wearing gloves, a mask and sanitizing more often, "Every aspect of what we have to do now is not one on one with somebody. It's not like we can out somebody in our car and drive around with them anymore. We have to pre-qualify more online, we have to get pre-approval letters upfront. It's changed everything about our relationship, how we have to deal with everybody,” Cameron said.

Cameron said prospective buyers should expect to have things done slower than normal due to these changes.

"I think what they have to do is, just be prepared that everything is online,” Cameron said.

But the process is the same. One of Cameron's clients Megan Yaeger said the pandemic shouldn't deter residents from shopping.

"It's a little different just because we're having to not jump right in to seeing a house so we have to pre-plan and make appointments. As a buyer I would definitely say that it's a great time to buy, interest rates are really low right now,” Yaeger said.

Whether it's at 6 feet or online, Yaeger is still confident with the process.