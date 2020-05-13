COVID-19 testing changes in Alachua County

The Department of Health in Alachua County has introduced multiple changes to help get everyone a COVID-19 test.

They've made some additions to their regular schedule to include weekly testing. The tests will take place every Wednesday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

On Wednesday morning, the county offered 100 tests at the MLK Center on NE 13th street in Gainesville. The testing took place from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. No appointment was needed as it was first come first serve. That location acted as both a drive-thru and walk-up testing site.

Along with these other testing sites, the county released a new phone line for people to call and find out their results. Tests are available to everyone, even if you don't have a doctor's note or any symptoms.

To find out more information about COVID-19 testing in Alachua County click here.

