COVID-19 testing process in Alachua County

Governor Ron DeSantis is making COVID-19 testing available to anyone who wants one. COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in Alachua County even if you don't have any symptoms or an appointment.

The testing process is simple you drive up, show them your ID to verify your name and date of birth. After you take care of a few more clerical items, they stick the swab in your nose.

Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton said testing is necessary.

"Testing is important, I mean it gives you an idea of what you are dealing with. It gives you an idea of the positives. It gives you an opportunity to trace. It gives you an opportunity to you know get ahold of this thing. I think Alachua County is doing a really good job with that," said Sexton

He said people have been coming out to get tested.

"We have led the state is testing per capita almost throughout this process," said Sexton.

He said, the testing is going to continue for the foreseeable future.

"The testing numbers have gone up dramatically over the last few days. Since the health department started a no doctor referral needed testing program," said Sexton.

He said the testing locally has made an impact.

"As the county is handling this from an emergency preparedness and emergency response point of view. To have the department of health here and doing things like setting up this drive-thru test site has just been amazing," said Sexton.

There are multiple testing sites and the county has tested at nursing homes and grace marketplace to help protect at-risk individuals.

On Wednesday morning the county will offer 100 tests at the MLK Jr. Center in Gainesville from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

To find out more information about testing and locations in Alachua County click here.