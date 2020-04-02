COVID-19 vaccine expected in over a year

Experts held a COVID-19 Data Science Zoomposium today featuring an employee from the University of Florida.

Biostatistic Assistant Professor Natalie Dean spoke on vaccines and therapeutics.

She says there are over 50 candidates testing their vaccines and predicts it will take around 12 to 18 months before a vaccine for COVID-19 can be used.

“One of the challenges is we don’t have a animal model, this is an animal that has similar symptoms to humans so we can test the vaccine actually reduces disease and then it goes into these early human trials and then gradually we get a bigger trials that tell whether the vaccine prevents infection to people being exposed,” she said.

She says it is very likely the world will still need the vaccine come 2021.