Candidates qualify to replace Rep. Ted Yoho

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- No fewer than 14 candidates qualified by today's deadline to replace Representative Ted Yoho in congress.
The list includes republicans Kat Cammack, Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Englebrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Matthew Raines, Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James Saint George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.
Democrats include Adam Chrstensen, Philip Dodds, Richard Allen Rowe and Tom Wells.
Ed Silva qualified as a write-in candidate.
In District Two, incumbent Neal Dunn faces only write-in candidate Kristy Thripp.