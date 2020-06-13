Cannabis experts say business is booming in Florida

Local cannabis experts have said business is booming in Florida.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put many people in a state of high stress, either from the virus itself, or unemployment and paying bills.

"For somebody who's locked up going stir crazy, it's a great way to chill and mellow out," said Dr. Robert Brueck at Emerald Medical Center.

Since January, nearly 50,000 Florida residents got a medical marijuana card. Currently, 345,273 people in the state have a medical marijuana card, which is 100,000 more than June of 2019.

"I think people now realize that it's not a curse, that it has tremendous potential," said Brueck.