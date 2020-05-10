Car crash in Alachua County leaves woman pinned under car for nearly an hour

A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car accident in Alachua County on Sunday near Southeast County Road 234.

Alachua County and Windsor firefighters say they responded to a car crash near Southeast County Road 234.

Firefighters say the woman ran off the road and hit several trees.

She was pinned inside her car and it took almost an hour before first-responders were able to get her out and take her to UF Health Shands.