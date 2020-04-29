Car dealerships have had to evolve their buying process because of COVID-19

Car dealerships are still considered an essential business but the salespeople have had to adjust their practices.

Here's how one dealership is now interacting with customers.

"I wouldn't say it's business as usual I'd say it's business as unusual."

When the stay at home order first went into effect in April, like many other businesses car dealerships felt a hit.

General Manager Bob Baker at Honda of Gainesville said, "generally, on an average month we'll sell 190-200 cars that's what normal looks like and because of that first week we'll miss that by 20 percent."

Since customers weren't coming to the lot anymore Baker says they developed technology to let the entire car buying process happen from home. "There's a link on every single car to buy from home and you can complete the entire process there from the pricing to the trade value to the payments all the way through the credits right to having the car delivered to your home."

Salespeople say this change hasn't necessarily been difficult, but it's forced them to adjust the focus of their skill set.

James Quesenberry has been a salesman at Honda of Gainesville for 7 years and he explained, "there's a recognition that you can't sell as much emotionally but you can still sell the features and benefits of the vehicle the customer is interested in."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "even the test drives have changed, you don't come to the lot anymore, no you actually set up a time and place with your salesman. He will then bring the car you're looking at to you and you'll drive it around there to figure out if the one you really want."

Still, many customers like Phillip Rickman who just recently bought a car are choosing to come to the lot at least to finalize their buy and get hands-on answers to how everything works. "Cars now aren't cars they're computers that you drive. So, we had to have a lot of education about how to drive it what to do with it how it was working."

At Honda of Gainesville, they have been using a disinfectant called Permasafe on every vehicle in their inventory before and after customers get in them as an extra level of safety.