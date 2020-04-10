Car shop switches to PPE mask production

It's like mobilizing for war. As different American industries change their focus to supporting the fight against the pandemic, one Gainesville car shop is shifting gears as well.

We'll show you how a business that has only been open for 3 months is taking on a whole new challenge.

When Shawn Brandow and his partner Step Harris of Gainesville Sound Trim and Tint realized they had an industrial sewing machine and business was slowing down, they pushed the brake on cars and pushed the gas on masks.

Brandow said, "we're hoping to make around 400-500 a day. My initial broadcast was around 100-thousand, we're going to be a little short on that. It was probably a little boastful but I do believe we'll be able to make 400-500 per day."

Brandow's partner Harris added, " We don't know the outcome of this and I would rather be someone who is out there helping to prevent the cause of the disease or catching it instead of being a statistic. I have a family like lots of other people and I want my family protected as well."

All week they've been perfecting their template for the masks with the help of area hospitals.

Brandow explained "we made a few masks, they took the masks. We were given all kinds of information and tweaks we needed for the masks and we've done those and the next step is to highly produce the masks."

They expect production to start on Monday, but Brandow says they still have plenty of work to do around the shop this weekend.

"We're actually going to bleach wash the entire bay here. Then we'll Visqueen it to make it as clean as possible. My partner and I will have on a cleaner suit or a painters suit as we make the masks. Then we have 3 industrial steamers which will disinfect them before we hand them off, as well as once they receive them they'll go through another disinfecting process."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "the hope is not only will these masks be available for hospitals, but they're also trying to find someone who can actually digitize the template. This way you at home could print it out, put a piece of material over it, trace it and cut it out and have a mask ready to go from your couch."

The masks are made out of special material normally used to protect sanitized surgical tools obtained from the hospitals. Although they don't expect these masks to take the place of n-95's they expect them to be available for patients or volunteers in hospitals and any first responder agencies that request them.