Millhopper Family Dentistry annual Care to Share event provided free dental services for the community

The sights, smells and sound of a dental office waiting room can intensify the feeling of uneasiness. Except for those with limited means to dental care, the annual Care to Share event hosted by Millhopper Family Dentistry is their one chance during the year.

Millhopper Family Dentistry was able to provide the first 100 patients in line by 7:30 a.m. with over $80 in free dentistry. They treated patients in need of fillings, extractions or cleanings.

Care to Share is an annual event hosted by Millhopper Family Dentistry in hopes to change lives by offering free smiles to anyone who needs dental work.

