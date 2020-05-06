CareerSource North Central Florida appointed new board for Alachua, Bradford Counties

CareerSource North Central Florida, which was shut down after accusations of mismanagement of funds, has appointed a new board for Alachua and Bradford Counties.

The North Central Florida workforce development board is made up of business leaders and members of the private and public sectors.

Twenty of the board's twenty-two seats have been filled.

Members will be restricted to two three year terms.

Their first meeting will be on May 11th.

For the time being, employment programs have been run by CareerSource Citrus, Marion, and Levy.