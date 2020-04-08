CareerSource in NCFL offering paper applications for re-emoloyment assistance

As the state's website struggles to process the large number of employment claims coming in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CareerSource is taking steps to help.

To reduce delays, paper applications will be available for curbside pickup starting Wednesday at all CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion and CareerSource North Central Florida locations.

Forms can be picked up weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

You can find the applications in both English and Spanish to the right.

For more information, click here to visit CareerSource's website.