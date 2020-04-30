Catholic Charities and TV20 join forces for a virtual telethon to raise funds

WCJB TV20 realizes many people have been out of a job for a month or longer due to the coronavirus pandemic and are finding it hard to pay the mounting bills.

That is why TV20 and Catholic Charites are joining forces for a special virtual telethon to raise funds for people that need help paying their monthly bills such as rent, electricity, and the internet.

The goal is simple, help as many people affected by COVID-19 as possible. Click here to go to the page and then click on donate and select TV20 community support.