Catholic Charities fundraiser concludes with TV20 almost quadrupling our goal

THANK YOU!!

Thanks to over 400 different people and businesses, we were able to raise over $57,000 to donate to Catholic Charities for COVID-19 relief.

TV20 presented a check Tuesday to Catholic Charities, who will distribute the money to people struggling to pay their bills.

John Barli of Catholic Charities says, “These are your neighbors. These are your friends. These are not normally people who go out and ask for help. With the money coming in from TV20, we should probably be able to help about 100 more families with rent and utilities.”

Even though our virtual fundraiser has concluded, the need for assistance during these tough times will continue, so you can still donate to Catholic Charities.

