Catholic Charities ready to help people laid off because of COVID-19

Many people have been out of a job for almost a month and are finding it hard to pay the mounting bills.

We'll how one charity known for helping provide food to the needy is also helping families in other ways.

The goal of Catholic Charities is simple, help as many people affected by COVID-19 as possible including helping out with financial assistance.

John Barli is Gainesville's Regional Director for Catholic Charities who said, " people don't know when stimulus checks are coming they haven't been able to apply for unemployment. They need immediate needs, they need food on the table, they need rent and the electric bill paid and fortunately, Catholic Charities is here to help out with that."

Kristy Magee is a Mother of 3 who recently received help paying one of her bills. "I mean it was really simple they were very nice it was a warming environment, they didn't make me feel bad or judged. You know they made me feel like everything was okay. It was like a miracle, I gave her my light bill and I had given her two months' worth of light bills it was last month and this month almost 400 dollars and they paid the whole thing."

Catholic Charities do not give out cash, instead, you must meet with a case manager and explain your situation and if you qualify they'll pay a bill directly to your landlord or utility company. Barli explained, "yes you're going to need to prove something you can't just come in and get your rent paid. Right now we're requiring that we have a letter from the employer stating number one you were working and number two you were let go because of COVID."

Magee who was furloughed from her job at a restaurant says Catholic Charities has helped to relieve a growing burden on her and says nobody should be too proud to ask for help if they need it.

"Even though they say that they aren't cutting electricity off right now, still whenever they start coming off that I'd be behind all that money. I'm still trying to catch up on my car payment and credit card payment and keeping afloat with rent, I mean it was a huge blessing it was major and meant a lot to me."

Barli added, "we're here to help those who need help and can't help themselves. That's what we're here for 24 hours a day 365 days a year COVID or not. That's the mission that God gave us."

Even though case managers have weeks of meetings already set up, Barli says if you need assistance don't be afraid to call and they'll fit you in as soon as they can.