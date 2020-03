The island community is shutting its doors; Cedar Key Police Chief Virgil Sandlin says that Cedar Key will be locked down starting Tuesday, March 24th at 12:00 p.m.

That means the only people allowed in town are those who live, work, or own something in Cedar Key.

Any guests staying at a hotel will be allowed to complete their scheduled stay but will not be allowed to extend it.

The order will last seven days when city leaders will take up the question again.