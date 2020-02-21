Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens continues to drain as lower level reopens

In July 2018, Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens was forced to close the lower levels of the park due to flooding. Now, just over a year and a half later, all areas of the park are back open.

The floodwaters had risen to 11 feet at one point, completely covering many of the bridges and making the lower level inaccessible.

While a few areas remain underwater, the flooding is dropping by about a half-inch per day.

Park staff continue to clean and re-plant as the water recedes, but in the meantime, all levels of the park are open to the public six days a week, only closing on Wednesdays.

