Celebrating Earth Day in Alachua County

Environmentalists are celebrating a holiday that reached a major milestone today.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of "Earth Day" which was created by former U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson.

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo and UF IFAS hosted virtual "Earth Day" online summits to share ideas on how to take care of the planet.

Keep Alachua County Beautiful also has a challenge going on to encourage people to identify different animals and plants in their own backyard.

It is called City Nature Challenge 2020 and it starts on April 24 and ends on April 27. Participants must download the free iNaturalist app on your smartphone.

"We are working to encourage people to do beautiful things in spite of all the chaos around us right now," said Gina Hawkins, executive director for Keep Alachua County Beautiful. "It's so simple to do things in your own backyard. You can start a garden, start a compost bin, pull invasive plants. These are just three simple things you can dots improve our community and the environment."