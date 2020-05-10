Families bring flowers to mom celebrating Mother's Day at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

Some families in North Central Florida decided to celebrate Mother's Day by enjoying the great outdoors at the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens.

Located in Gainesville, the sprawling, 68-acre facility is home to 24 major collections of flowers and vegetation.

These include the state's largest public display of bamboos and the largest herb garden in the Southeast.

Families were able to go outside, get some fresh air, exercise, and tour the vibrant landscape.

For some mothers, it was the first time they'd been able to see their children or grandchildren in weeks, so it was a wonderful way to spend the day.