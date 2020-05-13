Celebrating National Apple Pie Day!

May 13 is National Apple Pie Day!

The iconic American dessert actually has origins in England with the first recipe being printed in 1381.

Apple pie was brought over to the American colonies in the 1600s and 1700s by the Dutch, English, and Swedish.

In the 1800s and 1900s apple pie became an American symbol and millions of Americans consider it their favorite pie!

One popular 1970s TV commercial sums it up well with the jingle’s lyrics stating “I love baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet! They go together in the good ole’ U.S.A”

So treat yourself indoors and eat some apple pie!