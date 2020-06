For one night only the curtain rose on a parking lot turned drive-in movie at Celebration Point on Friday,

The shopping complex partnered with Regal and gift certificates and more to play Toy Story 4 for families at the drive-in.

Cars were socially distanced and tickets were $24 each for the movie that started at 8:30 tonight.

The lot was open to 125 cars and families could order food from restaurants like Texas Roadhouse that was delivered to their vehicle.