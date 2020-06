Census workers are taking a headcount ahead of Census Day of action next week.

Workers --- instead of going door to door ----- are taking COVID-19 precautions.

They are encouraging people to fill out the census in the mail, through the phone or online.

The nationwide 2020 Census is currently at a 60% response rate. So far ---Alachua county has a 60%t response rate while Florida is at 58.4%.