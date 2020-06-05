Central Florida man arrested, accused of threatening to blow up police station and turn it into swiss cheese

A Sanford man was arrested this week after officers said he tagged the Sanford Police Department in a Facebook post where he threatened to blow up the police station.

According to an arrest affidavit, Daravius Toliver, 20, tagged the department in a Facebook post on Tuesday that said, in part, “I’ll kill all y’all n blow up the station.”

In another post, officers said, Toliver also wrote “Spd pull up here boy ima Swiss cheese that (expletive).”

Toliver is charged with writing or sending a threat to kill or injure as well as threatening to bomb or discharge a destructive device.