Century Tower turns blue to honor healthcare workers

The University of Florida is showing its appreciation to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

Century Tower is now blue in honor of UF Health hospital workers.

The 11-story tower will remain blue through May 16th.

The lightning coincides with national nurses week this week and national hospital week that starts Sunday.

Also, national police week starts on Sunday

.

President of UF Health Dr. David Nelson says the more than 11,000 UF Health employees in Gainesville and throughout the region have shown unwavering dedication.

