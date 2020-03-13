Tumblin Creek Park to be renamed after Cora P. Roberson in weekend ceremony

A park in Gainesville is set to get a new name this weekend in honor of a community leader.

Tumblin Creek Park on Southwest 6th street will be renamed Cora P. Roberson Park.

Ms. Roberson is a lifelong Gainesville resident and retired public school teacher. She was the first woman to run for a seat on the city commission in 1968.

As a community leader, Roberson has called for a more responsive government, close city-county relations, expanded use of federal funds and development of the park near Tumblin Creek.

The ceremony is open to the public and set for 2 p.m. Saturday.