Charity car show showcases decades of classic cars

A cold morning didn't stop hundreds of classic car enthusiasts in Ocala from showing off their treasured rides.

It's the 10th annual show put on by Marion County's tax collector.

The show raises money for charities including Wreaths Across America, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Humane Society.

With 130 cars on display, the tax collector says his favorite is a Chevrolet Monte Carlo from the '70s because of the owner's unique story.

Tax Collector George Albright explained, "he's had this car for 50 years he talked about how he brought all 3 of his children home from the hospital in it when it was a family car. Now, quite frankly it's a very rare and collectible classic car."

Will Roberts is the owner of that Monte Carlo who added, " I brought it home day one and put it in the garage so it has never sat outside its whole life and that's why it's in the shape that it's in. Didn't ever see salt or not a lot of rain either."

The event was able to reach their goal for this year which was 15,000 dollars.