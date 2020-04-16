Employee at Ocala Chewy's pet supply distribution center, tests positive for COVID-19

According to officials from Chewy, an employee at the Ocala distribution center has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On April 5th, an employee was feeling sick and sent home. The employee went into a 14 day quarantine and they haven't been in the building since that date.

Chewy's notified all team members who the sick employee might have been in contact with, those workers are also under a 14 day quarantine.

On Tuesday, that employee notified leadership at Chewy's that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Chewy's says they are monitoring closely for any other types of exposures, along with following CDC guidelines.

The pet distribution center has also been intensely cleaning and sanitizing the areas of the business.

The Ocala site has also started non-invasive, no contact, temperature checks.