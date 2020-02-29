Chicago mayor: Police shooting video ‘extremely disturbing’

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor says video footage of police shooting and wounding a suspect inside a downtown Chicago train station is “extremely disturbing.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that “widely shared footage” of the Friday afternoon shooting in a Red Line L station only shows one perspective and doesn’t depict the entirety of what happened, but that it is “extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning.”