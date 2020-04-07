Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit James Nilon to retire

The Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit is stepping down.

A memo from the Judicial Nominating Commission indicates that Judge James Nilon is retiring.

He had served on the circuit bench since 2005 and had been named Chief Judge at the beginning of last year.

Nilon is a University of Florida alumnus, earning his undergraduate and Juris Doctor degrees from the university.

The nominating commission is now soliciting applications to take Nilon's place.

His current term expires in January of 2021.