Chief Theatre in need of donations to remain open

A theatre in Chiefland is reaching out to the community for help after experiencing financial struggles due to the pandemic.

The Chief Theatre, also known as the Home of the Suwannee Valley Players, created a fundraiser for donations to help the building remain open.

The theatre has a long history in the community. It was built in 1948 and it was originally a movie theater up until 1984 when it went out of business.

The building was purchased in 1998 with the help of a historic preservation grant.

Plays have been postponed and workers say it is hard to follow social distancing guidelines with actors and they say its difficult to open the theatre at 50% capacity because of it's size.

The theatre's board member, Melisa Asbell, wants the theatre to remain open so the arts can stay in the community.

"We just hope to be able to be here after the pandemic has resolved or restrictions are eased," Asbell said. "We want to be here for our community and show our talents and provide those opportunities to kids in the community."

The theatre's goal is to raise $10,000.

The theatre's email address is chieftheatresvp@gmail.com and the phone number is 352-493-2787.

Checks are payable to the Chief Theatre at PO Box, Chiefland, FL, 32644.

For more information on how to donate, visit the website below.